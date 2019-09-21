FreeBSD 12.0 is already approaching one year old while FreeBSD 12.1 is now on the way as the next installment with various bug/security fixes and other alterations to this BSD operating system.
FreeBSD 12.1 has many security/bug fixes throughout, no longer enables "-Werror" by default as a compiler flag, has imported BearSSL into the FreeBSD base system as a lightweight TLS/SSL implementation, bzip2recover has been added, and a variety of mostly lower-level changes. More details can be found via the in-progress release notes.
For those with time to test this weekend, FreeBSD 12.1 Beta 1 is available for all prominent architectures.
The FreeBSD release team is planning for at least another beta or two and around three release candidates. If all goes well, FreeBSD 12.1 will be out in early November.
Add A Comment