Trying Out The "Folios" Patches On An AMD Linux Server

For this initial round of testing was an AMD EPYC 7543 within a Tyan GC68-B8036-LE barebones server with Tyan S8036GM2NE motherboard currently being reviewed at Phoronix.A wide variety of different benchmarks were run between the two kernel builds, 118 tests in total.Across the span of 118 different and diverse benchmarks, the geometric mean of all the data put the "folios" kernel just a hair faster than the Linux 5.14 upstream state.But in a subset of tests there was indeed a measurable difference in the benchmarks... A number of them being a few percent faster, jiving with the developer reports of the folios work allowing a potential ~7% kernel build time improvement PostgreSQL, video encoding, and HPC workloads like Rodinia and NPB were among those enjoying up to a few percent improvement and beyond the threshold of the standard deviation between runs.Showing the largest impact was a PostgreSQL read-write test showing a huge improvement, but in that case there was indeed considerable noise:While that test was abnormally noisy in this configuration, even at the extremes if taking the best Linux 5.14 result and the worst folios result out of the 12+ runs is showing Folios having an improvement over the vanilla kernel build.But long story short from this preliminary testing (when on the way to mainline, tests will be conducted on more systems), over the course of 118 tests, the folios work is overall showing just some mostly minor improvements here and there.