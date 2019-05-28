Red Hat's Alexander Larsson has just released Flatpak 1.4.0 as the new stable version of this Linux application sandboxing tech formerly known as XDG-App.
Flatpak 1.4 is a stable release building off the changes in the 1.3 unstable series. This release brings support for sandboxed DConf, faster generating of the AppStream branch on large repositories, a custom FUSE file-system for avoiding unnecessary I/O and other speed improvements, a new permission for smart cards, and other changes.
Source downloads and other information on the new Flatpak 1.4 are available from GitHub.
