Flatpak 1.0 Nears With Today's 0.99.1 Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 21 June 2018 at 01:27 PM EDT. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Red Hat's Alexander Larsson who has been leading much of the Flatpak development going back to the days of XDG-App has today announced the release of Flatpak 0.99.1 as the first pre-release prior to the major 1.0 release.

With Flatpak 0.99.1, the release should be feature-complete for what will incorporate Flatpak 1.0 and from here on out it's just bug-fixing up until the big release.

Changes in Flatpak 0.99.1 include the use of OSTree 2018.6, install/update/uninstall command improvements, more efficient P2P updating, faster installation for system-wide Flatpaks thanks to less fsync calls, and new agent permissions to allow granting an application access to SSH.

Details on Flatpak 0.99.1 ahead of the Flatpak 1.0 release later this year can be found via today's release announcement.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
PHP 7.3 Alpha 2 Released With Many Bug Fixes
SysVinit 2.90 Released With Fixes & Better Support For Newer Compilers
HHVM 3.27 Released With More Mature HackC Compiler Front-End
Neovim 0.3 Text Editor Released With Various Improvements
Early PHP 7.3 Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Good
Popular News This Week
Soon It Might Be Possible To Finally Have A Nice ARM-Powered Linux Laptop
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel
CVE-2018-3665: Lazy State Save/Restore As The Latest CPU Speculative Execution Issue
Some Of The Early Ideas For Intel's New FreeBSD Improvement Effort
Fedora 29 To Fully Embrace The FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader Specification
Nouveau NV50 Gets Patches To Help Dolphin Emulator By As Much As ~50%