Red Hat's Alexander Larsson who has been leading much of the Flatpak development going back to the days of XDG-App has today announced the release of Flatpak 0.99.1 as the first pre-release prior to the major 1.0 release.
With Flatpak 0.99.1, the release should be feature-complete for what will incorporate Flatpak 1.0 and from here on out it's just bug-fixing up until the big release.
Changes in Flatpak 0.99.1 include the use of OSTree 2018.6, install/update/uninstall command improvements, more efficient P2P updating, faster installation for system-wide Flatpaks thanks to less fsync calls, and new agent permissions to allow granting an application access to SSH.
Details on Flatpak 0.99.1 ahead of the Flatpak 1.0 release later this year can be found via today's release announcement.
