Firefox Is Seeing Work On Wayland VA-API Video Acceleration

Some exciting news this week for Firefox users running on Wayland...
Martin Stránský of Red Hat who is on the Fedora Firefox team and was involved in bringing up Wayland support on Firefox has worked on an interesting improvement for the browser. Martin this week posted a patch implementing FFmpeg-based VA-API video acceleration for Firefox on Wayland.
In leveraging the recent Wayland DMA-BUF support within Firefox, it's finally possible with this patch to have Video Acceleration API (VA-API) GPU-accelerated video decoding within the browser when running natively on Wayland.
The work-in-progress code for Firefox with VA-API acceleration on Wayland can be found via this Mozilla bug report. The focus is on Intel video acceleration with VA-API but ultimately should end up working ideally with other VA-API driver implementations too. Hopefully this work will see the light of day in upstream Firefox soon.
