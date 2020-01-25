Firefox Is Seeing Work On Wayland VA-API Video Acceleration
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 25 January 2020 at 07:28 AM EST. 18 Comments
MOZILLA --
Some exciting news this week for Firefox users running on Wayland...

Martin Stránský of Red Hat who is on the Fedora Firefox team and was involved in bringing up Wayland support on Firefox has worked on an interesting improvement for the browser. Martin this week posted a patch implementing FFmpeg-based VA-API video acceleration for Firefox on Wayland.

In leveraging the recent Wayland DMA-BUF support within Firefox, it's finally possible with this patch to have Video Acceleration API (VA-API) GPU-accelerated video decoding within the browser when running natively on Wayland.

The work-in-progress code for Firefox with VA-API acceleration on Wayland can be found via this Mozilla bug report. The focus is on Intel video acceleration with VA-API but ultimately should end up working ideally with other VA-API driver implementations too. Hopefully this work will see the light of day in upstream Firefox soon.
18 Comments
Related News
Firefox 72 Released With Picture-In-Picture Video Support Working On Linux
Mozilla Releases DeepSpeech 0.6 With Better Performance, Leaner Speech-To-Text Engine
Firefox 71 Linux Performance Isn't Looking All That Great
Firefox 71 Available With New Kiosk Mode, New Certificate Viewer
Mozilla + Intel + Red Hat Form The Bytecode Alliance To Run WebAssembly Everywhere
Firefox 71 Doesn't Do Much For Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD vs. Intel Contributions To The Linux Kernel Over The Past Decade
Keith Packard Talks About The Early Politics Of X Window System + Code Licensing
The Linux Kernel Obsoletes The Intel Simple Firmware Interface
X.Org's XDC2020 May Abandon Poland Conference To Find More Welcoming European Location
Red Hat Recommends Disabling The Intel Linux Graphics Driver Over Hardware Flaw
Wine 5.0 Released With Big Improvements For Gaming, Countless Application Fixes
More Details On Intel's CVE-2019-14615 Graphics Vulnerability, a.k.a. iGPU Leak
Benchmarks Of Arch Linux's Zen Kernel Flavor