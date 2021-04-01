Firefox 88 Released With FTP Support Disabled, Support For JavaScript In PDFs
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 19 April 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT. 45 Comments
Firefox 88.0 is out today as the latest version of Mozilla's web browser.

In addition to beginning the QUIC and HTTP/3 roll-out, Firefox 88 has a number of other improvements in tow. Firefox 88 now supports PDF forms that have JavaScript embedded in PDF files... Apparently JS in PDF is a thing for form validation and other interactive elements. Firefox 88.0 on Linux also now supports smooth pinch-zooming using a touchpad, various security improvements, and FTP support has been disabled ahead of its complete removal coming in the near future. The complete removal of FTP support is expected to happen for Firefox 90.

More details on the changes for this routine update of Mozilla Firefox can be found at Mozilla.org.

The Mozilla Hacks blog also has details on some of the developer changes to be found in Firefox 88.
