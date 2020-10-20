Firefox 82 Released With Performance Improvements, Video Playback Enhancements
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 20 October 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Firefox 82.0 is now available as the latest release of Mozilla's web browser that continues on their expedited release cycles.

Performance work in Firefox 82.0 includes faster page loads and start-up times. Websites using Flexbox-based layouts should see around a 20% speedup, session restoration should be about 17% quicker, and Windows users see new windows about 10% quicker. WebRender also continues rolling out to more Firefox users.

Firefox 82 also brings multiple picture-in-picture improvements for video playback, screen reader improvements, security fixes, the MediaSession API is now enabled by default, and other enhancements.

Downloads and more details on today's Firefox 82 release via Mozilla.org.

Meanwhile also out today is Firefox 83 Beta. Firefox 83 Beta enables WebRender for Intel Gen12/Xe GPUs, CSS conic gradients are now supported, and other enhancements.
4 Comments
