Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11

While recent Firefox releases have seen VA-API video acceleration working when running natively under Wayland, the Firefox 80 release later this summer will bring VA-API support by default to those running on a conventional X.Org Server.
The bits are now landed that VA-API support within Mozilla's Firefox web browser should be working fine on X11.
Bug #1619523 has tracked the VA-API status for X11 over the past several months since the Wayland support was squared away.
With the Firefox 80 release, everything should be set assuming you have a hardware + driver setup for the Video Acceleration API.
Firefox 80 is slated to debut at the end of August.
