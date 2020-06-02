Firefox 77 Released With Security Fixes, AV1 Image File Support

Mozilla's more rapid release schedule continues and that means today is Firefox 77.0 day.
Firefox 77 as this month's update to the Mozilla web browser brings some performance work, initial AV1 Image File support (AVIF), WebRender continues to be enabled for more Windows users, the browser now provides recommendations with its Pocket service, various security fixes, accessibility enhancements, JavaScript debugging improvements, and other work.
More details on Firefox 77.0 as well as download links via Mozilla.org.
