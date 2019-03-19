Firefox 66 Arrives - Blocks Auto-Playing Sounds, Hides Title Bar By Default For Linux
Mozilla this morning released Firefox 66.0 as the latest version of their open-source, cross-platform web browser.

Firefox 66.0 is now blocking automatically playing sounds, there is an improved search experience, a smoother scrolling experience, better performance for Firefox extensions, Pocket improvements, and there is also a Linux-specific fix around Firefox freezing when downloading files.

Another notable change for Linux users is the system title bar is now hidden by default to match the GNOME design guidelines.

Firefox 66 also has security fixes and other minor enhancements. More details on the Firefox 66 changes via Mozilla.org.

The Mozilla MDN web docs also has details on the developer-facing changes with this latest Firefox release.
