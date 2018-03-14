Feral Bringing Life is Strange: Before the Storm To Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 14 March 2018 at 07:37 AM EDT. 8 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
While still working on A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA and Rise of The Tomb Raider to Linux this spring, Feral Interactive has now confirmed another port coming to Linux (and macOS).

This spring Feral will also be delivering Life is Strange: Before the Storm to Linux and macOS. This adventure story game is being ported to Linux/macOS by Feral while they haven't yet announced the system requirements nor confirming yet if it will be an OpenGL or Vulkan port.


More details via the game's new mini site.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm was released for Windows in episodes over the course of 2017 while their Bonus Episode debuted just last week. This game is powered by the Unity Game Engine. Feral previously ported the earlier Life is Strange episodic graphic adventure game to Linux.
8 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Steam Survey Purports A 0.28% Linux Gaming Marketshare For February
Urban Terror 4.3.3 Released, An Ioquake3-Powered Game Still Going
Godot To Focus On Vulkan Over OpenGL ES 3.0 Now That There's Mac Support
Godot Working On Ramping Up Their VR Support
A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA Is Coming To Linux
Feral Is Bringing Rise of the Tomb Raider To Linux
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
Debian 9.4 Stretch Released
Windows 10 Spring Update Bringing WSL Unix Sockets Support, OpenSSH / Curl / Tar Support