Feral Bringing Life is Strange: Before the Storm To Linux

While still working on A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA and Rise of The Tomb Raider to Linux this spring, Feral Interactive has now confirmed another port coming to Linux (and macOS).
This spring Feral will also be delivering Life is Strange: Before the Storm to Linux and macOS. This adventure story game is being ported to Linux/macOS by Feral while they haven't yet announced the system requirements nor confirming yet if it will be an OpenGL or Vulkan port.
More details via the game's new mini site.
Life is Strange: Before the Storm was released for Windows in episodes over the course of 2017 while their Bonus Episode debuted just last week. This game is powered by the Unity Game Engine. Feral previously ported the earlier Life is Strange episodic graphic adventure game to Linux.
