An Unofficial Fedora Remix Is Now Available For Windows' WSL But It Will Cost You
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 21 January 2019 at 02:19 PM EST. 10 Comments
Adding to the growing Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) ecosystem alongside Ubuntu, openSUSE, Debian, and others is now Fedora Remix. But this spin of Fedora catered for WSL isn't free and not officially sanctioned or supported by Red Hat nor the Fedora project.

Whitewater Foundry, the same folks behind the pay-to-play WLinux and WLinux Enterprise, have now announced their Fedora Remix offering for WSL via the Microsoft Store. As the Fedora Project isn't pursuing WSL at this time, they have taken to offering their own unofficial spin for this Linux compatibility layer on Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10.


One of the useful additions to Fedora Remix for WSL and WLinux is that when paired with a Windows X11 client can allow for GUI application support, albeit unaccelerated. But aside from that, it offers up Fedora for use under Windows should you prefer it to the likes of Ubuntu, Debian, and openSUSE options.

Via the Microsoft Store fetching Fedora Remix for WSL will cost you $10 USD but is currently listed for $5. Or if wanting to bypass the costs, there is WSLFedoraRemix on GitHub with the sources or a free option to sideload it onto your system and bypass the store.
