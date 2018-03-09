Fedora Will Get An IoT Edition

Fedora is planning to make a seemingly tardy entrance into the "Internet of Things" space with a new Fedora IoT Edition on the way.
The Fedora IoT goal is to "make Fedora the default for open source innovation on IoT hardware, middleware and backend platforms." This initiative is being led by longtime Linux developer Peter Robinson.
Those involved with this new working group are hoping to have an initial Fedora IoT release realized for the Fedora 29 cycle. This lightweight spin will consist of an OSTree Atomic host image as the foundation.
More details on the initial thoughts around Fedora IoT can be found via Peter Robinson's blog and the Fedora IoT Wiki page.
