Fedora Will Get An IoT Edition
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 9 March 2018 at 04:02 PM EST. 6 Comments
FEDORA --
Fedora is planning to make a seemingly tardy entrance into the "Internet of Things" space with a new Fedora IoT Edition on the way.

The Fedora IoT goal is to "make Fedora the default for open source innovation on IoT hardware, middleware and backend platforms." This initiative is being led by longtime Linux developer Peter Robinson.

Those involved with this new working group are hoping to have an initial Fedora IoT release realized for the Fedora 29 cycle. This lightweight spin will consist of an OSTree Atomic host image as the foundation.

More details on the initial thoughts around Fedora IoT can be found via Peter Robinson's blog and the Fedora IoT Wiki page.
6 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 28's Grubby Could Deal With /boot On Btrfs
VA-API 1.0 Video Acceleration Is Approved For Fedora 28
Fedora Might Begin Having A Release Manager
Experimenting With Fedora Atomic Workstation, But Still Rough Around The Edges
Fedora's Power Tweaks Dropped The Power Use On A ThinkPad By ~30%
Fedora 28 Will Hopefully Enable Intel PSR To Further Conserve Laptop Power
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Enters Its Feature Freeze
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
John Carmack Goes On Coding Retreat With OpenBSD
The Linux Kernel Prepares To Be Further Locked Down When Under UEFI Secure Boot
Lumina Desktop 2.0 Is A Big Overhaul, Fully Leveraging QML
AMDGPU 18.0 X.Org Driver Released