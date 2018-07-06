Feral's GameMode Is On Its Way To Fedora
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 6 July 2018 at 07:35 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Feral's GameMode is soon going to be within easy each for Linux gamers running Red Hat's Fedora Linux distribution.

GameMode, as a reminder, is the new open-source project that provides a Linux system tuning daemon for optimizing the system's configuration for gaming when firing up Linux games while reverting to stock behavior when outside of supported games (or when manually enabled). At the moment GameMode basically toggles the CPU frequency scaling governor but other features are being talked about like dealing with soft real-time capabilities.

GameMode has slowly been working its way into the package management systems of various Linux distributions to make it easier for gamers to deploy. The latest packaging effort of GameMode is for Fedora.

As of today, GameMode has been submitted as the newest package for Fedora Rawhide as the development version ultimately leading to Fedora 29. But it's also been tasked as an update to be made available for existing Fedora 29 users. Thus soon it should just be a dnf install gamemode away for Fedora gamers.
