Fedora BIOS Boot SIG Launched For Those Wanting To Maintain Legacy BIOS Support

Fedora will keep around its legacy BIOS support that was decided earlier this month after a proposal to deprecate legacy BIOS support to focus resources on UEFI-only booting. However, Fedora will be relying more on the community to maintain that legacy boot support and as such the Fedora BIOS Boot SIG (Special Interest Group) is now established.
Red Hat's Hans de Goede announced this morning that the Fedora BIOS Boot SIG is now up for helping to maintain the Fedora bootloader stack for legacy hardware.
Community members can join this special interest group to help in regular testing of Fedora's next release on BIOS-only hardware and to help in triaging/fixing BIOS-related bugs within Fedora.
As part of this SIG a dedicated mailing list and BugZilla account are setup to help in the community collaborating over Fedora legacy BIOS boot support.
More details on the Fedora SIG via today's announcement and the BIOS Boot SIG's Wiki page. Fedora legacy BIOS support is sticking around for now but will be dependent upon the community stepping up to help ensure it's maintained and not falling into disrepair especially with Red Hat engineers focusing less on that vintage hardware and more on modern desktops/laptops/servers with UEFI boot support.
