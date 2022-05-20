Fedora BIOS Boot SIG Launched For Those Wanting To Maintain Legacy BIOS Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 20 May 2022 at 07:10 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FEDORA --
Fedora will keep around its legacy BIOS support that was decided earlier this month after a proposal to deprecate legacy BIOS support to focus resources on UEFI-only booting. However, Fedora will be relying more on the community to maintain that legacy boot support and as such the Fedora BIOS Boot SIG (Special Interest Group) is now established.

Red Hat's Hans de Goede announced this morning that the Fedora BIOS Boot SIG is now up for helping to maintain the Fedora bootloader stack for legacy hardware.

Community members can join this special interest group to help in regular testing of Fedora's next release on BIOS-only hardware and to help in triaging/fixing BIOS-related bugs within Fedora.


As part of this SIG a dedicated mailing list and BugZilla account are setup to help in the community collaborating over Fedora legacy BIOS boot support.

More details on the Fedora SIG via today's announcement and the BIOS Boot SIG's Wiki page. Fedora legacy BIOS support is sticking around for now but will be dependent upon the community stepping up to help ensure it's maintained and not falling into disrepair especially with Red Hat engineers focusing less on that vintage hardware and more on modern desktops/laptops/servers with UEFI boot support.
1 Comment
Related News
Fedora 36 Is A Terrific Release Especially For Linux Enthusiasts, Power Users
Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Fedora 37 Will Not Deprecate Legacy BIOS Support
Fedora Looks At Tightening Its Crypto Policies Next Year
Fedora Linux 36 Delayed Again - Now Aims To Release Toward Mid-May
Fedora 37 Looks Like It Will Proceed With Plan To Remove Legacy X.Org Drivers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Arch Linux Temporarily Steps Back From WirePlumber After Snafu
AMD Graphics Driver Surpassing 4 Million Lines Of Code In Linux 5.19, NVIDIA Opens Up At 1 Million
Valve Developer Starts Poking At Open-Source "RADV" Driver Support For GFX11/RDNA3
Keychron C-Series/K-Series Keyboards To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.19
Ubuntu's Chromium Snap Now Allows Enabling Native Wayland Support
Godot 4.0 Alpha 8 Game Engine Released With Some Nice Improvements
Connecting Intel Alder Lake Systems Via USB4/Thunderbolt Can Be Faster Come Linux 5.19
KDE Lands More Plasma Wayland Improvements & Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 5.25