Fedora May Finally Provide Official Support For The Raspberry Pi 4
Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 6 July 2022 at 05:54 AM EDT.
For as popular as the Raspberry Pi 4 has been since its 2019 launch, Fedora hasn't officially supported this Arm single board computer with its Linux distribution. But now thanks to the upstream, open-source graphics acceleration finally coming together for the Raspberry Pi 4, with Fedora 37 they may end up finally providing "official" support for this popular, low-cost developer board.

The Raspberry Pi 4 has worked out with Fedora Arm for server and IoT needs, but really hasn't been a major target for Fedora Workstation (desktop) on the Raspberry Pi 4. For the lack of accelerated graphics support a,d other functionality not upstream at the time has been their blocker. But now with the upstream kernel and Mesa coming together for Raspberry Pi 4 and other upstream improvements for handling this low-cost Arm SBC, there is a pending change proposal by Fedora to "officially support [the] Raspberry Pi 4."


The hope with this change proposal is to provide more "official" support for Fedora Linux on the Raspberry Pi 4B / 400 / CM4 hardware.The upstream open-source graphics driver support should be in good shape for OpenGL (ES) and Vulkan, wired networking is in good shape, and other key functionality with the exception of WiFi and possibly audio.

See the Fedora change proposal of Officially Support Raspberry Pi 4 for more details on this planned Raspberry Pi 4 support upgrade with Fedora 37.
