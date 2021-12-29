Fedora 36 Looking To Change Its Default Fonts

Fedora is often on the bleeding-edge of changes for tier-one Linux distributions but not all of them are very technical in nature but sometimes just cosmetic alterations. Among the latest batch of change proposals for next spring's Fedora 36 is to change the default font.Currently Fedora relies on the DejaVu fonts for European and other language scripts. But not all languages are covered by DejaVu so there are also other fonts involved.

With Fedora 36 the plan is to have all languages (or as much as possible) covered the same by making use of Noto Fonts. Going all-in on Noto fonts would lead to more consistent text rendering across the desktop and applications. Getting rid of the DejaVu fonts default would save around 6MB on the installation image.More details on the Fedora 36 plans around Noto fonts can be found via the Fedora Wiki