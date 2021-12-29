Fedora 36 Looking To Change Its Default Fonts
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 29 December 2021 at 11:50 AM EST. 9 Comments
FEDORA --
Fedora is often on the bleeding-edge of changes for tier-one Linux distributions but not all of them are very technical in nature but sometimes just cosmetic alterations. Among the latest batch of change proposals for next spring's Fedora 36 is to change the default font.

Currently Fedora relies on the DejaVu fonts for European and other language scripts. But not all languages are covered by DejaVu so there are also other fonts involved.


With Fedora 36 the plan is to have all languages (or as much as possible) covered the same by making use of Noto Fonts. Going all-in on Noto fonts would lead to more consistent text rendering across the desktop and applications. Getting rid of the DejaVu fonts default would save around 6MB on the installation image.

More details on the Fedora 36 plans around Noto fonts can be found via the Fedora Wiki.
9 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

