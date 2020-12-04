Fedora 34 To Feature Updated MariaDB, Other Changes

The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) approved a fresh batch of changes this week for Fedora 34 that is due out next spring.
Among the changes approved this week for Fedora 34 include:
- To little surprise, FESCo approved using GCC 11 and Glibc 2.33 as the bleeding-edge compiler toolchain components come next spring. Fedora will continue to ship with the very latest GNU Compiler Collection as its default code compiler.
- MariaDB 10.5 has been approved as this alternative to MySQL on Fedora.
- Stratis 2.2 has been approved for landing in Fedora 34. Stratis 2.2 has a variety of improvements over prior releases for this Red Hat storage technology built atop LVM and XFS. (Stratis 2.3 is already out so we'll see if that ends up coming in too as an update.)
- The GNOME Keyring services will be modularized and managed by systemd rather than the current monolithic daemon.
- GNU Make will no longer be provided by default in the buildroot for Koji and Mock. Just over half of the packages being built currently for Fedora don't actually need Make, which in turn can help reduce download times and network usage, etc.
- Deprecating of the Name Server Cache Daemon (NSCD) in favor of the System Security Services Daemon (SSSD) has been approved. But rather than removing NSCD for Fedora 34 it will simply be deprecated while its removal has been approved for one release later in Fedora 34.
More details via the FESCo discussion.
The F34 schedule puts the change checkpoint completion deadline as 9 February followed by the branching from Fedora Rawhide, the beta release around the end of March, and aiming for the official Fedora 34 release by the end of April.
