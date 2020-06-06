Fedora 33 Looking To Use Swap On zRAM By Default With systemd's zram-generator

Some Fedora spins have already made use of swap on zRAM for serving as a compressed RAM drive while with Fedora Workstation 33 they are looking to make use of zRAM by default.
ZRAM has been used for a while by other Linux distributions and the likes of Chrome OS and Android even for more efficient swap usage. One could argue it's long overdue but for Fedora Workstation 33 they are looking at automatically providing a swap-on-zram setup out-of-the-box.
Back in January we noted they were eyeing using swap on zRAM while now the formal change proposal has been drafted and is currently being discussed on the Fedora mailing list before being voted on by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee.
The change proposal provides an overview of the planned setup, their intended usage of systemd rust-zram-generator, providing a default zram-generator configuration, and getting all of the bits disabled. For those that do not want to use zRAM, it would be as simple as swapping off /dev/zram0 or removing the systemd zram-generator configuration file.
