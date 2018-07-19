Fedora 29 Aims To Better Support FPGAs

A rather late self-contained feature proposal for the in-development Fedora 29 is to better support FPGAs.
Given the growing number of devices appearing with onboard FPGAs thanks to machine/deep learning, AI, and other workloads that can be accelerated on FPGAs, Fedora 29 is aiming to better support them. The support will be focused on FPGAs with good upstream kernel support and utilizing the FPGA manager framework that is vendor-neutral.
Their focus will be on FPGAs from the likes of Altera, Zyng, and Lattice. In particular, the 96Boards Ultra96 and Intel UP2 are among the initial devices in focus. The change proposal will focus on ensuring the kernel bits are in place and that user-space FPGA tools are available.
This F29 feature proposal was published on Wednesday to the Fedora devel list for discussion.
