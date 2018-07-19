Fedora 29 Aims To Better Support FPGAs
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 19 July 2018 at 03:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
A rather late self-contained feature proposal for the in-development Fedora 29 is to better support FPGAs.

Given the growing number of devices appearing with onboard FPGAs thanks to machine/deep learning, AI, and other workloads that can be accelerated on FPGAs, Fedora 29 is aiming to better support them. The support will be focused on FPGAs with good upstream kernel support and utilizing the FPGA manager framework that is vendor-neutral.

Their focus will be on FPGAs from the likes of Altera, Zyng, and Lattice. In particular, the 96Boards Ultra96 and Intel UP2 are among the initial devices in focus. The change proposal will focus on ensuring the kernel bits are in place and that user-space FPGA tools are available.

This F29 feature proposal was published on Wednesday to the Fedora devel list for discussion.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Raspberry Pi On Linux 4.19 Will Be Able To Report Under-Voltage Issues
System76 Moves Ahead With Preparing To Manufacture Their Own Desktop Linux PCs
An Idle Injection Framework Queued For Linux 4.19
Librem 5 Development Boards Won't Be Shipping Now Until At Least August
A Look At The Windows 10 vs. Linux Power Consumption On A Dell XPS 13 Laptop
ARM Launches "Facts" Campaign Against RISC-V
Popular News This Week
A Look At The Windows 10 vs. Linux Power Consumption On A Dell XPS 13 Laptop
Fedora 29 Dropping GCC From Their Default Build Root Has Been Causing A Heated Debate
How A KDE Developer Used C++17 & Boost.Python For About A 8,000x Speed-Up
Browsh: A Modern, Text-Based Web Browser
Wine Lands Support For Vulkan On macOS Via MoltenVK
QEMU 3.0 Is Being Prepared For Release In August