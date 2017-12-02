Fedora 28 Gets New Features Approved, Extra Week For Bug Fixing/Testing

A Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) meeting on Friday approved another batch of changes around the Fedora 28 development cycle.
First of all, the two week period between the beta freeze and its release is going to be extended to three weeks. By having an extra week in the freeze period will allow for better time for QA/testing and hopefully getting the release out on time without further delays by having this extra week buffer.
The latest self-contained changes with Fedora 28 are updating their PHP7 packages to PHP 7.2 and also Erlang is getting the update to Erlang 20.
A system-wide changed approved this week is shipping time-1.8. Per the Wiki, time-1.8 is a big update to the time command including changes to the exit codes and more. We covered more about this update in GNU Time 1.8 Rolls Out Some Improvements.
Also approved is their work around improving Linux laptop battery life.
FESCo is also enforcing now that release notes be provided for all Fedora changes.
All the details on the 1 December FESCo meeting via the Fedora devel list.
