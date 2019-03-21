FSF Certifies A USB Microphone For Respecting Your Freedom Plus Some Network Adapters

The Free Software Foundation has announced the latest batch of hardware it has certified for "Respecting Your Freedom" as part of its RYF program.Seven more devices from Linux-focused e-tailer Think Penguin have been certified for respecting your freedoms and privacy in that no binary blobs are required for use nor any other restrictions on the hardware's use or comprising the user's privacy.This latest batch of RYF-certified hardware are network/wireless adapters and even a USB microphone. That USB microphone is advertised as providing "clear, digital sound" while having a USB connection and not being dependent upon binary blobs or proprietary firmware. Though frankly I am not aware of any basic USB microphone requiring binary drivers or binary firmware these days...

These latest devices to be certified by the FSF include:- Penguin Wireless G USB Adapter (TPE-G54USB2)- Penguin USB Desktop Microphone for GNU / Linux (TPE-USBMIC)- Penguin Wireless N Dual-Band PCIe Card (TPE-N300PCIED2)- PCIe Gigabit Ethernet Card Dual Port (TPE-1000MPCIE)- PCI Gigabit Ethernet Card (TPE-1000MPCI)- Penguin 10/100 USB Ethernet Network Adapter v1 (TPE-100NET1)- Penguin 10/100 USB Ethernet Network Adapter v2 (TPE-100NET2)The certified network adapters are some standard devices using a mix of Realtek and Atheros chipsets.More details on today's certified Think Penguin hardware can be found at FSF.org