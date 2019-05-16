The FSF Has Certified A USB To Parallel Printer Cable For Respecting Your Freedom

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

The Free Software Foundation has certified a new batch of hardware for being libre and meeting their "Respect Your Freedom" requirements. This newly-approved hardware for free software enthusiasts includes certifying an USB-to-parallel printer cable in 2019.Their RYF certification criteria includes conditions the hardware use 100% free software, does not spy on users, all related software to the use of the product must be free software, and other requirements.Earlier this year the Free Software Foundation certified some Think Penguin products including a USB microphone and some network adapters for this RYF endorsement. Today six more devices were certified:

A USB 2.0 sound adapter using a C-Media CM119 chipset is now approved with its mono input and stereo output configuration.

There's also a 5.1-channel PCIe sound card, though nothing really unique and uses a C-Media CMI8786 chipset that has been on the market for years.

There's also a 802.11n wireless adapter approved today, which makes use of the Atheros AR9280. And also a similar PCIe mini card with Atheros AR9281 chipset was also approved.

A SATA/eSATA PCI Express adapter also made the list, using a ASMEDIA ASM1061.