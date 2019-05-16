The FSF Has Certified A USB To Parallel Printer Cable For Respecting Your Freedom

The Free Software Foundation has certified a new batch of hardware for being libre and meeting their "Respect Your Freedom" requirements. This newly-approved hardware for free software enthusiasts includes certifying an USB-to-parallel printer cable in 2019.
Their RYF certification criteria includes conditions the hardware use 100% free software, does not spy on users, all related software to the use of the product must be free software, and other requirements.
Earlier this year the Free Software Foundation certified some Think Penguin products including a USB microphone and some network adapters for this RYF endorsement. Today six more devices were certified:
A USB 2.0 sound adapter using a C-Media CM119 chipset is now approved with its mono input and stereo output configuration.
There's also a 5.1-channel PCIe sound card, though nothing really unique and uses a C-Media CMI8786 chipset that has been on the market for years.
There's also a 802.11n wireless adapter approved today, which makes use of the Atheros AR9280. And also a similar PCIe mini card with Atheros AR9281 chipset was also approved.
A SATA/eSATA PCI Express adapter also made the list, using a ASMEDIA ASM1061.
And lastly is a USB to parallel printer cable. Yes, really, it's just a USB 1.1 to parallel printer cable. Though not sure what you are going to connect to this USB-to-parallel printer cable as I don't believe there is any RYF-certified printers yet, let alone any making use of a parallel connection. So this could actually fall into a gray area of their certification process if it enables you to use a printer that doesn't respect your freedom.
Those interested in this new kit can find the latest details via the FSF press release.
