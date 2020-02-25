Free Software Foundation Aims To Launch Code Hosting / Collaboration Platform This Year
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 25 February 2020 at 12:32 PM EST. 6 Comments
GNU --
The Free Software Foundation is planning to launch their own public code hosting and collaboration platform in 2020.

The Free Software Foundation "Forge" will complement their existing and aging Savannah servers used for code hosting. The Free Software Foundation isn't looking to develop their own hosting/collaboration platform as an original GNU project but looking at an existing free software solution they can adapt for their purposes.

The Free Software Foundation team is currently evaluating options based on practical and ethical criteria such as whether the JavaScript is deemed free software with LibreJS, wanting a solution not backed by a company, and other stringent free software requirements.

While GitLab is widely used by a number of open-source projects rather than GitHub, GitLab was already ruled out by the Free Software Foundation. The FSF doesn't like GitLab in that it still uses Google ReCAPTCHA, various items they say would cause them to need to fork GitLab itself, GitLab being "quite complicated", and other non-free/ethical issues.

The Free Software Foundation's lead contender right now is using Pagure as the basis for their platform, but have some reservations over it since JavaScript is required for a pleasant experience. Gitea and Sourcehut are other options they are also exploring but have pros/cons for all of them.

More details on the FSF's ongoing effort around coming up with a new code hosting platform can be found via today's announcement on the FSF.org blog.
6 Comments
Related News
GNU Project Publishes Outline Of Its Structure & Administration
GCC 8.4 + GCC 9.3 Compilers Coming Soon
GCC 10 Adds Late Support For -std=c++20 To Target C++20
GDB 9.1 Released With Multi-Threaded Symbol Loading, Kills Off Solaris 10
The GNU + FSF Relationship Remains Complicated But They Are Drafting A Framework
GNU Binutils 2.34 + GNU C Library 2.31 Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Google Announces The 200 Open-Source Projects For GSoC 2020
Mesa 20.0 Released With Big Improvements For Intel, AMD Radeon Vulkan/OpenGL
Linux 5.7 Staging Will Be ~28.7k Lines Of Code Lighter Thanks To Nuking WUSB + UWB
NVIDIA Posts Firmware Needed For Open-Source GeForce 16 Series Acceleration
LibreOffice 7 Continues Plumbing Its Vulkan Rendering Support
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Ahead With Python 2 Removal - But Sticks Around For Derivatives
Android 11 Developer Preview Shows Off New 5G APIs, Security Hardening, HDMI Low-Latency