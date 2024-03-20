Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
IBM Posts GCC Patches For -mcpu=power11 Support
IBM previously mucked around with PowerPC "Future" patches rather than explicitly calling out the next-generation IBM POWER processors but now they are comfortable in naming it Power11 as the successor to current-gen Power10 processors.
These patches are what add the initial Power11 / -mcpu=power11 support.
Though the timing is interesting as they want to merge them once the GCC 15 development opens up and then back-port to the GCC 14 stable series as opposed to trying to squeeze it in for the upcoming GCC 14.1 stable release... It was just the other day that AMD squeezed in their "znver5 support for GCC 14.1 late in the cycle. But it seems IBM is content with waiting until GCC 15 development begins and then back-porting it for a future GCC 14 point release. Thus this may imply the IBM Power11 processor unveiling or at least availability may still be some time away with not trying to rush it for GCC 14.1.