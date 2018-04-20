FFmpeg 4.0 is now available as the latest major release for this widely-used open-source multimedia encode/decoder library.
FFmpeg 4.0 introduces NVIDIA NVDEC GPU-based decoding for H264 / MJPEG / HEVC / MPEG-1/2/4, VC1, VP8, and VP9 formats. This release also adds an Intel QSV accelerated overlay filter, an OpenCL overlay filter, VA-API MJPEG and VP8 decoding support, new VA-API filters, and many other accelerated code path improvements.
The FFmpeg release also drops support for Windows XP, now supports LibreSSL, and adds a number of new filters, encoders, and decoders.
The full run-down on FFmpeg 4.0 changes can be found via FFmpeg.org.
2 Comments