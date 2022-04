FEX-Emu 2204 Released With Fixes For Running x86/x86_64 Binaries On AArch64

Last weekend saw the release of Box86 0.2.6 and Box64 0.1.8 for enjoying x86 and x86_64 Linux binaries on 64-bit Arm and other CPU architectures. Out today meanwhile is the release of FEX-Emu 2204 as another open-source project making it easy to run x86/x86_64 binaries on AArch64.FEX-Emu continues pushing ahead as a speedy x86/x86_64 user-space emulator for running binaries with a principal focus on AArch64. Like Box86/Box64, FEX-Emu ambitions do include enjoying Linux games on AArch64 including Steam/Proton

Today's FEX-Emu 2204 release is mostly made up of bug fixes. There is though CPUID 4000_0001h support for exposing the host CPU architecture, crash fixes, JIT improvements, GDBServer improvements, and other minor work included as part of this release.More details and downloads on today's FEX-Emu 2204 emulator release via GitHub