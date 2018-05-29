Evdev Driver Updated, Libinput 1.11 Prepares For Rollout With Record & Replay Support
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 29 May 2018 at 05:36 AM EDT. 1 Comment
X.ORG --
Peter Hutterer at Red Hat remains quite busy near single-handedly improving the Linux desktop input stack.

There aren't nearly as many people working on Linux input as there is output/graphics, but Peter continues pushing the situation ahead. Last week Peter rolled out the first Libinput 1.11 release candidate for this input handling library relied upon on both X.Org and Wayland systems. Most prominent to 1.11 is new record/replay features for recording and replaying back of input events, which is valuable for testing and debugging purposes. There are also many other improvements coming in libinput 1.11.

For those interested in learning more about the new libinput-record and libinput-replay capabilities, Peter has penned a brief blog post covering these additions.

Peter has also continued maintaining the other X.Org input drivers. Out today as well is xf86-input-evdev 2.10.6. The evdev X.Org driver remains in maintenance mode but there are various fixes for those still relying upon this driver. Additionally, also out is xf86-input-synaptics 1.9.1 that also ships various maintenance fixes to this Synaptics X.Org driver.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
The Virtual KMS Module Has Begun Progressing As Part Of GSoC 2018
XWayland Gets Patches For Better EGLStreams Handling
Mach64 & Rendition Drivers Now Work With X.Org Server 1.20
ARM Mali 400/450 "Lima" DRM Driver Steps Closer To Mainline
A Remote KMS Linux Backend Is Being Worked On That Could Work With VNC
VMware 13.3 X.Org Driver Brings DRI3 With Latest Mesa, X.Org Server 1.20 Support
Popular News This Week
Systemd Introduces "Portable Services" Functionality, Similar To Containers
GIMP 2.10.2 Released With HEIF Image Format Support
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Spectre Variants 3A & 4 Exposed As Latest Speculative Execution Vulnerabilities
Looking Ahead To The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Firefox Developers Still Hesitant About Using EGL Over GLX On X11 Linux