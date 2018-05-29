Peter Hutterer at Red Hat remains quite busy near single-handedly improving the Linux desktop input stack.
There aren't nearly as many people working on Linux input as there is output/graphics, but Peter continues pushing the situation ahead. Last week Peter rolled out the first Libinput 1.11 release candidate for this input handling library relied upon on both X.Org and Wayland systems. Most prominent to 1.11 is new record/replay features for recording and replaying back of input events, which is valuable for testing and debugging purposes. There are also many other improvements coming in libinput 1.11.
For those interested in learning more about the new libinput-record and libinput-replay capabilities, Peter has penned a brief blog post covering these additions.
Peter has also continued maintaining the other X.Org input drivers. Out today as well is xf86-input-evdev 2.10.6. The evdev X.Org driver remains in maintenance mode but there are various fixes for those still relying upon this driver. Additionally, also out is xf86-input-synaptics 1.9.1 that also ships various maintenance fixes to this Synaptics X.Org driver.
