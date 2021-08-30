Endeavour OS ISOs Updated With Better Btrfs Support, Pacman Parallel Downloads

For those after an easy-to-use desktop distribution built off Arch Linux, Endeavour OS continues filling the void left by the former Antergos project. Endeavour OS is closing out August by releasing new ISOs that include a number of updates to its installer.
Endeavour OS is one of many Linux distributions using the common Calamares installer framework. Endeavour's Calamares installer was one of the main focuses for this release. When using the auto partitioning of the installer, it now allows the Btrfs file-system to be selected with the possibility to create a file-system with a sub-volume scheme. EXT4 continues to be supported for auto partitioning but the Btrfs support is increasing, just like we have been seeing across the distribution landscape.
The installer will also now remember your WiFi settings from the live environment and carry that through to the installed environment, the boot process for the initial boot aims to be more "fail proof", the Linux LTS kernel can now be selected as an option from the installer, parallel downloads, and a variety of other improvements. The parallel downloads is a feature of Pacman 6 and allows for much faster package installation and in turn much faster install times.
The new Endeavour OS release also includes new wallpapers, a new eos-apps-info helper application, and other updates to this Arch Linux based distribution.
Downloads and more details on the new Endeavour OS ISO release via EndeavourOS.com.
