Elementary OS Juno Beta 1 Released

For fans of the desktop-focused, easy-to-use, and elegantly designed Elementary OS Linux distribution, their beta of the upcoming 5.0 "Juno" is now available for public testing.
Elementary OS mostly focuses upon desktop/UI/UX-level improvements, with the Juno Beta 1 release including better HiDPI support, an improved installation process, new sound effects, a night light feature, App Center advancements, and other work to its Pantheon desktop and associated components.
Those wanting to download the Elementary OS Juno Beta 1 can find it at Elementary.io while additional details on the beta changes can be found via this Medium post.
