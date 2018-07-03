Elementary OS Juno Beta 1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 3 July 2018 at 08:14 PM EDT. 3 Comments
For fans of the desktop-focused, easy-to-use, and elegantly designed Elementary OS Linux distribution, their beta of the upcoming 5.0 "Juno" is now available for public testing.

Elementary OS mostly focuses upon desktop/UI/UX-level improvements, with the Juno Beta 1 release including better HiDPI support, an improved installation process, new sound effects, a night light feature, App Center advancements, and other work to its Pantheon desktop and associated components.

Those wanting to download the Elementary OS Juno Beta 1 can find it at Elementary.io while additional details on the beta changes can be found via this Medium post.
