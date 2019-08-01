EPEL 8.0 is now ready for users of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and the eventual CentOS 8 for complementing the standard repositories with extra packages for what is found in Fedora.
The "Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux" continues providing a sub-set of Fedora's packages to RHEL/CentOS users. Just as they've done for prior RHEL series, EPEL 8.0 provides updated/additional packages for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 / CentOS 8.0 users.
EPEL 8.0 packages are available for x86_64, POWER 64-bit, and ARM 64-bit while new this time around are also s390x packages. There is also a new set of channels with EPEL8 called "Playground" that is similar to Fedora Rawhide for offering more bleeding-edge packages.
More details on the Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 8 via today's announcement.
