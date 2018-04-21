EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
It's still not clear if the EGLStreams XWayland support will be merged for xorg-server 1.20 but at least the patches were revised this week, making it possible to merge them into this next X.Org Server release for allowing the NVIDIA proprietary driver to work with XWayland.

Adam Jackson of Red Hat, who is also managing the xorg-server 1.20 release, on Friday re-based the EGLStreams support for XWayland, which also includes decoupling XWayland from GBM and providing a GLAMOR EGL back-end for EGLStreams.

The three revised patches, which were originally authored by Lyude Paul of Red Hat, can be found on the xorg-devel list.

X.Org Server 1.20 is already grossly late but we'll see in the days/weeks ahead whether this NVIDIA XWayland support gets merged prior to finally getting the release out the door.
