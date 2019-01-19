Systemd-Free Debian "Devuan" Planning Their First Developer Gathering This Spring
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Events on 28 February 2019 at 12:09 AM EST. 6 Comments
For fans of Devuan, the downstream of Debian focused on "init system independence" or just "Debian without systemd", their first-ever conference is happening in just over one month.

Taking place in Amsterdam from 5 to 7 April will be the first Devuan conference for "init freedom lovers" where there will be talks on assembling your own distribution, running Devuan in data centers, demystifying the init system, and much more. There will also be hacking sessions to work on Devuan live, disk encryption, and other features not relying upon systemd functionality.

For those unable to make it to Amsterdam for the event, there will be livestreams available of the event. More details on the Devuan Conference #1 via Devuan.org.
