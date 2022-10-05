We Need Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual working long hours? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Open-Source Firmware Conference 2022 Slides & Videos Online
The three-day event in Sweden was devoted to all things open-source firmware with a particular focus on the likes of Coreboot, OpenBMC, u-BMC, etc. The video recordings available so far and most of the slide decks can be found via navigating the OSFC.io schedule.
Among the talks I found most interesting for this year's Open-Source Firmware Conference were the state of Oreboot, Coreboot run-time configuration, challenges of enabling modern Intel desktop platforms in Coreboot, and AMD's approach to new SoC enablement with Coreboot. There were also other interesting talks like how HPE is making use of open-source firmware.
Check out OSFC.io for the presentation assets if interested in open-source firmware.