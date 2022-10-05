Open-Source Firmware Conference 2022 Slides & Videos Online

Taking place at the end of September in Mölndal, Sweden was the Open-Source Firmware Conference (OSFC 2022). While the event has now passed, the group has begun publishing the video recordings from the various sessions and many of the presentation slide decks are also available.

The three-day event in Sweden was devoted to all things open-source firmware with a particular focus on the likes of Coreboot, OpenBMC, u-BMC, etc. The video recordings available so far and most of the slide decks can be found via navigating the OSFC.io schedule.

Among the talks I found most interesting for this year's Open-Source Firmware Conference were the state of Oreboot, Coreboot run-time configuration, challenges of enabling modern Intel desktop platforms in Coreboot, and AMD's approach to new SoC enablement with Coreboot. There were also other interesting talks like how HPE is making use of open-source firmware.


Check out OSFC.io for the presentation assets if interested in open-source firmware.
