Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 Livestream

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Events on 12 September 2022 at 05:13 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX EVENTS --
The Linux Plumbers Conference has returned to being an in-person event and is running today through Wednesday in Dublin, Ireland.

Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 features tracts on system boot, kernel memory management, kernel testing, the Rust programming language, CPU isolation, eBPF, confidential computing, real-time and scheduling, toolchains, power management, Compute Express Link (CXL), and other exciting topics.

Those that haven't had a chance to check it out can learn more about Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 can visit lpc.events.


Those interested in watching the LPC 2022 talks remotely can view them via a YouTube livestream via this web page. Following the event the talks will also be available via a YouTube playlist. I'll be writing about some of the interesting talks as well in some upcoming articles on Phoronix.
1 Comment
Related News
FOSDEM 2022 Is Happening Online This Weekend
RISC-V Summit 2021 - High Performance Processors, Other Interesting Talks
Linux Foundation Expects Revenues Of $177 Million This Year
DebConf21 Kicks Off Online For Annual Debian Conference
IWOCL + SYCLcon 2021 Slides/Videos Published For Lots Of OpenCL, SYCL Technical Talks
FOSDEM Online 2021 Is Happening This Weekend
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Past Time To Stop Using egrep & fgrep Commands, Per GNU grep 3.8
VMware: ESXi VM Performance Tanks Up To 70% Due To Intel Retbleed Mitigation
Richard Stallman Announces GNU C Language Reference Manual
Fedora 39 Looks To Use DNF5 By Default For Better Performance & Improved User Experience
Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Desktop Improvements, NetworkManager, Picamera2
OpenWrt 22.03 Released With Updated Firewall, Support For 180+ New Devices
Ubuntu Talks Up Its GNOME Dynamic Triple Buffering Support In 22.04/22.10
Linux 6.1 Default Kernel Config To Warn At Boot Of W+X Mappings