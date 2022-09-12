Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 Livestream
The Linux Plumbers Conference has returned to being an in-person event and is running today through Wednesday in Dublin, Ireland.
Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 features tracts on system boot, kernel memory management, kernel testing, the Rust programming language, CPU isolation, eBPF, confidential computing, real-time and scheduling, toolchains, power management, Compute Express Link (CXL), and other exciting topics.
Those that haven't had a chance to check it out can learn more about Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 can visit lpc.events.
Those interested in watching the LPC 2022 talks remotely can view them via a YouTube livestream via this web page. Following the event the talks will also be available via a YouTube playlist. I'll be writing about some of the interesting talks as well in some upcoming articles on Phoronix.
1 Comment