Devuan 4.0 Released As Debian 11 Without Systemd
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 14 October 2021 at 01:46 PM EDT. 2 Comments
DEBIAN --
Devuan 4.0 "Chimaera" is officially out today as the latest stable release of this Linux distribution known for being a close rebuild of Debian but without a dependence on systemd.

Devuan 4.0 allows the choice of SysVInit, Runit, or OpenRC as the init system in place of systemd. Devuan 4.0 is otherwise based on the Debian 11.1 "Bullseye" release with the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel.

In addition to Devuan 4.0 migrating to the Debian 11 base, the desktop experience is now better with "virtually all desktop environments" now being part of Devuan and systemd-free. Devuan 4.0 also includes new theming and other polishing too besides focusing on the "init software freedom" aspect.

Downloads and more details on today's Devuan 4.0 release via Devuan.org.
2 Comments
Related News
Debian 11.1 Released With Initial Batch Of Fixes
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Released
Debian GNU/Hurd 2021 Released With Experimental Rump-Based Userland Disk Driver, Go Port
Debian 11 Is Releasing This Weekend With Many Improvements
Debian Improves Docs To Inform Users Their Systems Might Not Work Without Non-Free Firmware
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Gets An August Release Date
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15-rc5 x86 Changes Aim To Fix "Yet Another Hardware Trainwreck"
Sony Has Begun Accelerating Their Contributions To Open-Source / Linux
IBM Proposing A CPU Namespace For The Linux Kernel
It Appears FUTEX2 Will Land For Linux 5.16
Asahi Linux On The Apple M1: "Usable As A Basic Linux Desktop" Sans GPU Acceleration
Flatpak 1.12 Released - Better Sub-Sandbox Handling To Benefit Steam
Intel Begins Preparing Linux Graphics Driver For Multi-Tile Hardware
GCC 12 Enables Auto-Vectorization For -O2 Optimization Level