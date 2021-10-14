Devuan 4.0 Released As Debian 11 Without Systemd

Devuan 4.0 "Chimaera" is officially out today as the latest stable release of this Linux distribution known for being a close rebuild of Debian but without a dependence on systemd.
Devuan 4.0 allows the choice of SysVInit, Runit, or OpenRC as the init system in place of systemd. Devuan 4.0 is otherwise based on the Debian 11.1 "Bullseye" release with the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel.
In addition to Devuan 4.0 migrating to the Debian 11 base, the desktop experience is now better with "virtually all desktop environments" now being part of Devuan and systemd-free. Devuan 4.0 also includes new theming and other polishing too besides focusing on the "init software freedom" aspect.
Downloads and more details on today's Devuan 4.0 release via Devuan.org.
