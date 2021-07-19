Back in April Devuan 4.0 alpha builds began for this Debian fork/downstream that aims for init system freedom by allowing Debian GNU/Linux to work without a dependence on systemd. Devuan 4.0 is tracking upstream Debian 11 quite closely with its changes.
Following this weekend's full freeze for Debian 11 "Bullseye", the Devuan project has now published a new set of ISOs.
A new round of Devuan 4.0 "Chimaera" alpha builds were published today for incorporating the latest upstream Debian 11 packages and changes paired with Devuan's init/systemd sanitization work.
Those interested in testing these latest alpha builds for Devuan 4.0 can find the new releases via the mirror.
Debian 11.0 should be officially released within the next quarter and it's looking like Devuan 4.0 stable will be close behind.
2 Comments