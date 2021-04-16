Devuan 4.0 Alpha Builds Begin For Debian 11 Without Systemd
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 16 April 2021 at 09:10 AM EDT.
Debian 11 continues inching closer towards release and it looks like the developers maintaining the "Devuan" fork won't be far behind with their re-base of the distribution focused on init system freedom.

The Devuan fork of Debian remains focused on providing Debian GNU/Linux without systemd. Devuan Beowulf 3.1 is their latest release based on Debian 10 while Devuan Chimaera is in the works as their re-base for Debian 11.

Early alpha builds for Devuan 4 "Chimaera" are available from Devuan's mirrors.

There isn't much more to share at this point besides Devuan working to provide prompt support for Debian 11 without systemd. More details on this Debian fork can be found at Devuan.org.
