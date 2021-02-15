Devuan 3.1 Released - Debian Fork Now Offers Runit Plus Sysvinit, OpenRC
It's already been six years since the initial pre-alpha release of Devuan, the fork of Debian that aims to provide Debian without systemd and focus on init system independence. For marking the Valentine's Day occasion, developers released Devuan 3.1.

Devuan 3.1 is the latest release of this Debian fork/downstream while new to it is offering Runit as an init system alternative. Devuan 3.1 now supports the options of Runit, SysVinit, and OpenRC that can be selected from during the Devuan installation process. The Runit init daemon is also what is used by Void Linux, Dragora, antiX, and other platforms.

With Devuan 3.1 is also the option now of using the LILO bootloader if not wanting to use GRUB... Devuan 3.1 also allows excluding non-free firmware from the installation as part of the "expert install" options.

Downloads and more details on Devuan 3.1 over at the project site of Devuan.org.
