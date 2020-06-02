Devuan 3.0 Released For Debian 10 Without Systemd
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 2 June 2020 at 07:50 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Two years after the release of Devuan 2.0 and just a few months since the Beowulf beta, Devuan 3.0 "Beowulf" is now officially available as this Linux distribution providing a Debian package set not dependent upon systemd.

Six years after Devuan was announced as a fork of Debian GNU/Linux without systemd, the distribution is still proceeding in its quest. The release this week of Devuan 3.0 now re-bases itself against Debian 10 "Buster" and currently on Debian 10.4 with the Linux 4.19 kernel.

New to Devuan 3.0 is PPC64EL support in addition to the ongoing i386 / AMD64 / ARMEL / ARMHF / ARM64 support. Runit and OpenRC are also now offered as alternative init systems. Eudev and Elogind are both available for helping newer desktop software in place of using systemd. Devuan 3.0 is rounded out by new desktop theming.

Download links and more details on Devuan 3.0 can be found via Devuan.org.
