DeviluitionX: Enjoying The 23 Year Old Diablo Game Atop An Open-Source Engine
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 22 March 2019 at 01:03 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
The latest open-source game engine project working to re-implement a legendary commercial game is DeviluitionX. This new effort is an open-source re-implementation of Blizzard's Diablo game from 1996 while now working on Linux and other operating systems nicely.

The DeviluitionX effort has already reached "a fully playable state on Linux / macOS / Windows, with only minor issues remaining." DeviluitionX does require the game assets from the official Diablo release, which is now available easily from GOG.com following the recent Diablo release on that DRM-free platform.

With the basics in place, this open-source Diablo engine re-implementation will begin working on "quality of life" life improvements like game controller support and high quality scaling.

More details on this latest open-source game engine re-implementation effort via GitHub.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
You Can Now Use Your Old GameCube Controllers With SDL2 Games
GameMode 1.3 Released For Optimizing Your Linux Gaming Experience
Godot 3.1 Open-Source Game Engine Debuts With Many Improvements
GameMode Working On GPU Performance Level Tuning For Linux Gaming
Unreal Engine 4.22 Preview 1 Released With Real-Time Ray-Tracing
GameMode Sees Patches To Allow For GPU Overclocking When Running Linux Games
Popular News This Week
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
Orbital: A PlayStation 4 Emulator That Is Emulating The PS4's AMD GPU Using Vulkan
Stadia Is Google's Cloud Gaming Service Using Linux, Vulkan & A Custom AMD GPU
A Big Patch Could Yield Big Performance Benefits For GPU Offloading With LLVM