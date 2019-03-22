DeviluitionX: Enjoying The 23 Year Old Diablo Game Atop An Open-Source Engine

The latest open-source game engine project working to re-implement a legendary commercial game is DeviluitionX. This new effort is an open-source re-implementation of Blizzard's Diablo game from 1996 while now working on Linux and other operating systems nicely.
The DeviluitionX effort has already reached "a fully playable state on Linux / macOS / Windows, with only minor issues remaining." DeviluitionX does require the game assets from the official Diablo release, which is now available easily from GOG.com following the recent Diablo release on that DRM-free platform.
With the basics in place, this open-source Diablo engine re-implementation will begin working on "quality of life" life improvements like game controller support and high quality scaling.
More details on this latest open-source game engine re-implementation effort via GitHub.
