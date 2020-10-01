When Intel announced 11th Gen "Tiger Lake" last month it wasn't clear how long it would be until seeing systems actually appear with these new processors. Fortunately, the new Dell XPS systems with Tiger Lake and Intel EVO certification are on sale beginning today with shipping dates reported to be later this month.
Coming at the same time as the new Dell XPS 9310 with Windows 10 is a Dell XPS Developer Edition update with the same hardware but running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. It's really great seeing the "same day" support for this next-generation of Intel hardware from Dell compared to previously where the Ubuntu preload option didn't tend to come until months later.
The new Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition is said to offer over an 18 hour battery life, working fingerprint reader support, and more.
The base model of the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition costs $1049 USD with an Intel Core i5 1135G7 Tiger Lake processor and 8GB of RAM, 1920 x 1200 display, and 256GB of NVMe storage. If moving to the top-end Core i7 1165G7 Tiger Lake processor that starts out at $1249 USD or another $100 on top of that if wanting 16GB of RAM. The Developer Edition model with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is currently priced $100 USD cheaper than the conventional XPS 13 model with Windows 10 Professional.
More details on the new Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition "Tiger Lake" model via the Ubuntu Blog or straight to Dell.com. Within a couple weeks we should have our hands on this new Dell XPS Tiger Lake system for a plethora of Linux benchmarking and seeing how the performance compares to the AMD Ryzen 4000 "Renoir" mobile processors... I'm quite excited to see how well Tiger Lake performs on Linux especially with the Gen12 Xe Graphics, so stay tuned for later this month!
