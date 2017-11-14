Dell Rolling Out More Developer-Focused Systems Preloaded With Ubuntu

Canonical has announced that Dell is rolling out five new systems pre-installed with Ubuntu Linux. These systems are catering towards developers and come from all-in-one computers to new laptop models.
Canonical just posted about five new Dell systems with Ubuntu pre-installed. Details are light as the Dell.com web-site is still reflecting these devices with Windows 10 on some of the pages and no mentions of these new models yet on the other general Dell Linux areas.
The new systems mentioned by Canonical include:
Dell Precision 5720 - An all-in-one system powered by Intel Xeon CPUs and AMD Radeon Pro WX graphics and priced starting at $1,590 USD with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. Fun fact: Canonical's certification appears to be against the stock open-source driver and not AMDGPU-PRO.
Dell Precision 5520 - These Core i7 Kabylake systems range from $1400 USD through $2300 based on the specifications. The Precision 5520 has a 15.6-inch display.
Dell Precision 3520 - The Precision 3520 line-up ranges from a Core i5 Kabylake at $999 through a $1999 USD model with Xeon E3 v6 processor. This model too features a 15.6-inch display with Intel and NVIDIA graphics options.
Dell Precision 7520 - These 15.6" mobile workstations again are more Core i5/i7/Xeon Kabylake chips with their prices going from $1199 to $3149.
Dell Precision 7720 - These 17" mobile workstation laptops feature UHD displays and up to 4TB HDD storage. The prices here range from $1599 to $4849 USD.
Too bad no Kaby Lake Refresh models with Ubuntu pre-loads yet nor any AMD Raven Ridge products yet; at this stage I'd wait for either Kaby Lake R or Raven Ridge models to appear if not going for a Windows 10 model and wiping that. If opting for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS over Windows 10, it does drop around $107 USD off the price of the hardware.
Canonical shared these five new Dell Linux PC options via insights.ubuntu.com.
