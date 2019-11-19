Debian Adds Another Option For Its Init System Diversity General Resolution

A few days ago Debian Project Leader Sam Hartman laid out the proposals for the upcoming Debian General Resolution vote concerning "init system diversity" and just how much Debian developers still care in 2019 about supporting non-systemd init systems within the Linux distribution.
The general resolution over init systems and systemd had three proposals: affirming init diversity, systemd but supporting the exploration of alternatives, and focusing upon systemd for the init system and its other facilities. Now though Debian Project Secretary Kurt Roeckx has relayed a fourth proposal.
Longtime Debian developer Ian Jackson created a fourth option for the upcoming vote: supporting non-systemd systems without blocking progress. The principles laid out:
1. We wish to continue to support multiple init systems for the foreseeable future. And we want to improve our systemd support. We are disappointed that this has had to involve another GR.
2. It is primarily for the communities in each software ecosystem to maintain and develop their respective software - but with the active support of other maintainers and gatekeepers where needed.
The text for all four proposals can be found on the Debian Wiki ahead of the upcoming vote.
