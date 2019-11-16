Debian Moves Closer To Voting On Proposals Over Init System Diversity
Following the decision by Debian Project Leader Sam Hartman to seek a general resolution over init system diversity and just how much Debian developers care about supporting systemd alternatives, the general resolution vote is moving closer.

The text is now laid out over three proposals drafted by Sam Hartman in weighing the importance of systemd / init system diversity by Debian developers.

The three choices include affirming init diversity, focusing on systemd but supporting the exploration of alternatives, and focusing on systemd for the init system and other facilities.

Ultimately this will decide whether Debian developers should still focus on making their distribution work outside of the systemd realm or if enough developers just want to focus on catering to a systemd workflow. This stems from months of conflict / limited resources over dealing with non-systemd bugs in the Debian space.

The proposals can be found via this Wiki page to mark the start of the discussion period followed by the voting.
