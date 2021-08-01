Debian GNU/Hurd 2021 Released With Experimental Rump-Based Userland Disk Driver, Go Port
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 14 August 2021 at 09:19 AM EDT. 5 Comments
DEBIAN --
In addition to Debian GNU/Linux 11 set for release today, Debian GNU/Hurd 2021 has been released as the unofficial port of Debian to the GNU Hurd micro-kernel.

Debian GNU/Hurd remains an unofficial port and thus not a formal release alongside today's Debian 11 Bullseye festivities. Debian GNU/Hurd represents a snapshot of the current development state as of the Debian 11.0 release time so is similar in nature and mostly the same sources.

Given the current Hurd limitations, Debian GNU/Hurd 2021 remains just available for i386 and currently builds around 70% of the package archive. The overall hardware support of Debian GNU/Hurd remains quite poor so mostly just useful if you want to spin up a limited virtual machine.

As for what's new in Debian GNU/Hurd 2021 is a port of the Go programming language, support for file record locking, some parts of experimental APIC / SMP / 64-bit was added, reworked user-land IRQ delivery, an experimental Rump-based uerland disk driver, and a number of fixes. With the fixes are also important security fixes.

More details on the Debian GNU/Hurd 2021 release and image downloads via debian-hurd.
5 Comments
Related News
Debian 11 Is Releasing This Weekend With Many Improvements
Debian Improves Docs To Inform Users Their Systems Might Not Work Without Non-Free Firmware
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Gets An August Release Date
Devuan 4.0 Alpha Builds Updated For Debian 11 Stripped Of systemd
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Is Very Close To Release - Now Under A Full Freeze
Debian 10.10 Released With Many Security/Bug Fixes, Updated FWUPD
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME's New Human Interface Guidelines Now Official
FUTEX2 Patches Sent Out In Simpler Form For Helping Windows Games On Linux
Thunderbird 91 Is Flying Soon As First Major Mail Client Update In A Year
Firefox 92 To Try Again With AVIF Image Support By Default
elementary OS 6.0 Released For A Meticulously Crafted Linux Desktop
Latte Dock 0.10 Released
KDE Kicks Off August With Many Bug Fixes To Benefit Steam Deck & More
Intel Fully Embracing LLVM For Their C/C++ Compilers