Debian GNU/Hurd 2021 Released With Experimental Rump-Based Userland Disk Driver, Go Port

In addition to Debian GNU/Linux 11 set for release today, Debian GNU/Hurd 2021 has been released as the unofficial port of Debian to the GNU Hurd micro-kernel.
Debian GNU/Hurd remains an unofficial port and thus not a formal release alongside today's Debian 11 Bullseye festivities. Debian GNU/Hurd represents a snapshot of the current development state as of the Debian 11.0 release time so is similar in nature and mostly the same sources.
Given the current Hurd limitations, Debian GNU/Hurd 2021 remains just available for i386 and currently builds around 70% of the package archive. The overall hardware support of Debian GNU/Hurd remains quite poor so mostly just useful if you want to spin up a limited virtual machine.
As for what's new in Debian GNU/Hurd 2021 is a port of the Go programming language, support for file record locking, some parts of experimental APIC / SMP / 64-bit was added, reworked user-land IRQ delivery, an experimental Rump-based uerland disk driver, and a number of fixes. With the fixes are also important security fixes.
More details on the Debian GNU/Hurd 2021 release and image downloads via debian-hurd.
