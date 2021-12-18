Debian 11.2 Released With Updates For Bugs & Security Issues - Including Log4j

Debian 11.2 is out today as the newest point release to "Bullseye" that premiered earlier this year.With Debian 11.2 it's another update to deliver the latest package updates primarily for bug and security issues. Making Debian 11.2 more notable is an updated Apache Log4j release due to its nasty security issue coming to light this past week.There are also a variety of other security issues addressed, a new release of containerd, fixing wget to handle downloads over 2GB on 32-bit systems, and more.

Downloads and more details on the Debian 11.2 changes via today's release announcement at Debian.org