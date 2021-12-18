Debian 11.2 Released With Updates For Bugs & Security Issues - Including Log4j
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 18 December 2021 at 02:03 PM EST. 3 Comments
DEBIAN --
Debian 11.2 is out today as the newest point release to "Bullseye" that premiered earlier this year.

With Debian 11.2 it's another update to deliver the latest package updates primarily for bug and security issues. Making Debian 11.2 more notable is an updated Apache Log4j release due to its nasty security issue coming to light this past week.

There are also a variety of other security issues addressed, a new release of containerd, fixing wget to handle downloads over 2GB on 32-bit systems, and more.


Downloads and more details on the Debian 11.2 changes via today's release announcement at Debian.org.
3 Comments
Related News
The Sad State Of Web Browser Support Currently Within Debian
Raspberry Pi OS Updated For Debian 11 Bullseye, Desktop Transitions To GTK3+Mutter
Devuan 4.0 Released As Debian 11 Without Systemd
Debian 11.1 Released With Initial Batch Of Fixes
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Released
Debian GNU/Hurd 2021 Released With Experimental Rump-Based Userland Disk Driver, Go Port
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Radeon Linux Driver Has A Huge Optimization Two Decades Later For ATI R300~R500 GPUs
systemd 250 Is Coming For Christmas With A Boat Load Of New Features
Linux Kernel Patches Allow Booting Higher Core Count Systems Much Faster
Linux Kernel Set To Finally Retire AMD 3DNow!
Amazon Is Hiring DXVK, Mesa & Proton Linux Developers For Luna Cloud Gaming
EXT4 Prepared To Switch To Linux's New Mount API
X.Org Server 21.1.2 Released With Security Fixes, Back To Pretending All Displays Are 96 DPI
Microsoft To Make Windows Terminal The Default Choice On Windows 11