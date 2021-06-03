Dbus-Broker 29 Released, Says Goodbye To Some Older Kernel Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 3 June 2021
Dbus-Broker 29 was released on Wednesday as the latest version of this high-performance Linux message broker that retains compatibility with the original D-Bus implementation.

With BUS1 still appearing not any closer to being mainlined for in-kernel IPC following the failed KDBUS work, Dbus-Broker remains the most performant D-Bus solution available for now.

With Dbus-Broker 29 there is improved SELinux audit messages, fixed for startup failures around consecutive UIDs, and also raising the Linux kernel version requirement. Overall a fairly small release.

Dbus-Broker 29 now requires at least the Linux 4.17 kernel where as previously it has worked with Linux 4.10 and older. By moving to Linux 4.17+, they can remove an old kernel workaround for pre-4.17 kernels. Considering Linux 4.17 released three years ago, the version requirement bump is modest and likely shouldn't cause any real concern by users running the very latest Dbus-Broker.

Dbus-Broker 29 for those building from source and not relying on their distribution's packages can find this new release on GitHub.
