Dbus-Broker 25 Released With More Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 3 December 2020 at 06:13 AM EST. 4 Comments
The BUS1 kernel code for providing an in-kernel, capability-based IPC mechanism hasn't seen much (or any?) activity in well over a year but at least the Dbus-Broker project continues ahead. Dbus-Broker continues ahead as this D-Bus compatible implementation focused on correctness while being optimized for performance.

This speedier user-space D-Bus implementation is out today with version 25. There aren't any exciting features for this D-Bus Message Broker update but rather just bug fixes and improvements to the dbus-broker test suite for better debugging.

Dbus-Broker 25 is available for download from GitHub along with a full list of changes.
4 Comments
