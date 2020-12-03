Dbus-Broker 25 Released With More Fixes

The BUS1 kernel code for providing an in-kernel, capability-based IPC mechanism hasn't seen much (or any?) activity in well over a year but at least the Dbus-Broker project continues ahead. Dbus-Broker continues ahead as this D-Bus compatible implementation focused on correctness while being optimized for performance.
This speedier user-space D-Bus implementation is out today with version 25. There aren't any exciting features for this D-Bus Message Broker update but rather just bug fixes and improvements to the dbus-broker test suite for better debugging.
Dbus-Broker 25 is available for download from GitHub along with a full list of changes.
