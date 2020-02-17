D-Bus Broker 22 Released With Option To Use Newer Kernel Features

With BUS1 not looking like it will come to fruition anytime soon as an in-kernel IPC mechanism and the kernel module for it not being touched since last March, the same developers continue pushing ahead with Dbus-Broker as the user-space implementation focused on D-Bus compatibility while being higher performing and more reliable than D-Bus itself.
Out today is Dbus-Broker 22 and in fact their first release since last May. David Rheinsberg of Red Hat released this new version of the Linux D-Bus Message Broker with several prominent changes.
One of the prominent changes with D-Bus Broker 22 is a new configuration option to allow making use of Linux features up to version 4.17. This allows disabling workarounds present in dbus-broker for older versions of the Linux kernel with some functionality not being possible for auto detection at run-time. With the new option when enabled, Linux distributions can circumvent the old kernel workarounds. Eventually though Dbus-Broker will drop support for pre-4.17 kernels.
Dbus-Broker 22 also adds org.freedesktop.org.Dbus.Debug.Stats support to the driver, support for no-op activation files, compatibility improvements with dbus-monitor, fixed SELinux configuration parser, DBus socket handling fixes, and various other bug fixes. This Dbus-broker bpdate also has fixes for Musl libc support.
For those building Dbus-Broker from source, v22 is available from GitHub.
1 Comment