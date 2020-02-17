D-Bus Broker 22 Released With Option To Use Newer Kernel Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 17 February 2020 at 10:53 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
With BUS1 not looking like it will come to fruition anytime soon as an in-kernel IPC mechanism and the kernel module for it not being touched since last March, the same developers continue pushing ahead with Dbus-Broker as the user-space implementation focused on D-Bus compatibility while being higher performing and more reliable than D-Bus itself.

Out today is Dbus-Broker 22 and in fact their first release since last May. David Rheinsberg of Red Hat released this new version of the Linux D-Bus Message Broker with several prominent changes.

One of the prominent changes with D-Bus Broker 22 is a new configuration option to allow making use of Linux features up to version 4.17. This allows disabling workarounds present in dbus-broker for older versions of the Linux kernel with some functionality not being possible for auto detection at run-time. With the new option when enabled, Linux distributions can circumvent the old kernel workarounds. Eventually though Dbus-Broker will drop support for pre-4.17 kernels.

Dbus-Broker 22 also adds org.freedesktop.org.Dbus.Debug.Stats support to the driver, support for no-op activation files, compatibility improvements with dbus-monitor, fixed SELinux configuration parser, DBus socket handling fixes, and various other bug fixes. This Dbus-broker bpdate also has fixes for Musl libc support.

For those building Dbus-Broker from source, v22 is available from GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.7 Staging Will Be ~28.7k Lines Of Code Lighter Thanks To Nuking WUSB + UWB
Linux 5.6-rc2 Released - Led By Documentation + Tooling Updates
Linux 5.7 Getting A "Tiny Power Button" Driver
Benchmarking Linux 5.5 vs. Linux 5.6-rc1 On A Few Systems So Far
Linux Kernel Seeing Work To Implement MEMFD "Secret Memory Areas"
Six Features Not In The Mainline Linux 5.6 Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
An Open-Source Bootloader For Windows Lets You Run Off Btrfs, Other Possibilities
Six Features Not In The Mainline Linux 5.6 Kernel
GNOME 3.36 Beta Released With Many Changes